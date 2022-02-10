NIPSCO to modernize grid in Hammond and Munster

NIPSCO plans to modernize the electric grids in Hammond and Munster.

The Merrillville-based utility is about to kick off two multi-million-dollar electric infrastructure projects as part of its $2 billion electric and natural gas system modernization plan in Northern Indiana. The upgrades are meant to deploy more modern technology, reduce service interruptions and ensure more long-term reliability.

They also could allow for more economic expansion if development were to take place.

NIPSCO is installing 68 aged wooden utility poles, three steel utility poles and 1.2 miles of electric wire in Munster. Contractor Aldridge Electric started the work, which began on Calumet Avenue near Broadmoor Avenue and will move west on Broadmoor to Manor Avenue, where some of the work will take place.

Work crews also will do upgrades to the underground electrical system near the Broadmoor and Fisher substations. They will work in alleyways and utility corridors until the project is completed.

Construction will kick off in the last week of February in Hammond.

Contractor Thayer Power & Communication will install 82 aged wooden utility poles, a steel pole and 1.7 miles of electric line. The work will start at 116th and U.S. 41 and travel south to U.S. 41 to E. 120th Street.

Work crews will be active in alleyways by Lake Avenue and Station Avenue.

NIPSCO urged people to be patient and safe around the construction sites.

"Safety is a top priority on all NIPSCO job sites. NIPSCO would like to remind residents to travel with caution near all marked construction zones and follow the direction of posted traffic signage and on-site crew members," the utility said in a news release. "Due to inclement weather and winter road conditions, please slow down near any construction zone, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings while traveling. By following these safety tips, you can help ensure crew members, yourself and other travelers arrive home safely each day."

