NIPSCO to use drones to inspect power lines

NIPSCO plans to use drones to inspect its power lines as it embarks on a system modernization project.

The Merrillville-based electric and gas utility said it will use advanced drone technology to identify any deficiencies on or issues with its power lines. It's retained a new contractor to do aerial inspections.

The drones will be piloted by a Federal Aviation Administration commercially licensed pilot.

"It will be used to produce detailed aerial images and sensor data of overhead power lines, electrical substations, transmission towers and vegetation clearance needs within utility right-of-ways," NIPSCO announced in a news release. "The company has contracted PrecisionHawk, LLC, who has a team of experienced UAS pilots, engineers and project managers that will conduct over 30 miles of initial inspections in Hobart, Merrillville and Valparaiso ... during the fourth quarter of this year, with plans to conduct more inspections in the future."

The company will announce its inspection routes in advance. The drones will fly about 50 to 100 feet above the ground near power lines with a licensed operator within a quarter-mile of the drone.