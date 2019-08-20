NIPSCO upgrading Merrillville infrastructure

NIPSCO is upgrading electric infrastructure in Merrillville, which has necessitated closing of a portion of Randolph Street between East 83rd Avenue and East 97th Avenue.
The Merrillville-based energy and gas utility will upgrade utility poles and overhead electric lines as part of an ongoing initiative to modernize energy infrastructure across Northwest Indiana.
Randolph Street will closed to all but local traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for five weeks. The work could take longer if the weather does not cooperate.
NIPSCO has contracted ARC American to support the planned work. The utility said the infrastructure projects create safer and more reliable electric service "by identifying and eliminating recurring system failures as well as supporting future business expansion in Indiana."
Flaggers will direct traffic when construction is taking place, and signs will identify detours motorists could take.
NIPSCO, which has 835,000 natural gas and 473,000 electric customers spread across Northern Indiana, is investing an estimated $660 million in infrastructure upgrades this year. The utility is replacing or upgrading 1,776 wooden utility moles, 7,393 street lights, 162,000 feet of underground electrical cable lines and 86 miles of overhead electrical transmission lines across its sprawling service territory.
The utility has been pursuing various infrastructure projects in Merrillville, Hobart, Gary, Highland, East Chicago, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City.