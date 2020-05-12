NIPSCO, utilities want to charge customers for lost revenue during pandemic

“This action is yet another example of the utilities placing profit over people,” said Kerwin Olson, executive director of Citizens Action Coalition. “It is disgusting that during these unprecedented times, they are more concerned with quarterly stock reports than with the health, safety and well-being of the Hoosier communities and consumers which they serve.”

Indiana should instead work to ensure customers who are struggling financially can stay connected and afford utility bills after the stay-at-home orders are lifted, Olson said.

“What Indiana should be doing is protecting Hoosier consumers by extending the shutoff moratorium and putting in place a freeze on rate increases until this economic and health crisis has ended,” Olson said. “In addition to maintaining our plea to the governor to establish a task force, we now call on the governor to reject this act of greed by the utilities and, instead, work to ensure that all Hoosier consumers have uninterrupted access to essential utility services and are able to remain comfortably and safely in their own homes."

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor also is asking the state to extend its suspension of disconnection and late fees and to investigate how the pandemic will impact utility rates and overdue accounts.