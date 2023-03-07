NIPSCO is warning of flames off the top of flare stacks standing up to 60 feet tall, along with audible noises and possible odors emanating from a maintenance project in Hobart.

The Merrillville-based natural gas and electric utility will do work at its newly constructed Wisconsin Street Gas Regulator Station in Hobart starting Wednesday. The station is located at 61st Avenue and South Wisconsin Street in Hobart.

The work will result in the release of natural gas into the atmosphere, known in the industry as purging.

"Pipeline purging is a critical component of natural gas line commissioning for the flow in lines," NIPSCO said in a news release. "This procedure is necessary to eliminate oxygen and water vapor that are retained within a newly laid pipeline network."

People and businesses within a one-mile radius may see flaring from flare stacks that reach 40 to 60 feet in height, as well as hear noises and smell odors associated with the work.

NIPSCO stresses that the area will remain safe during the routine maintenance project.

The work will run through Saturday and largely take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., NIPSCO said. Some work may occur later in the evening or overnight.

It's part of the larger project to encourage more economic developing by extending natural gas pipelines from Gary to Kouts, which is slated to be finished this year. No disruptions to natural gas service are anticipated as a result of the project.

"Crews will work to complete the pipeline purge as safely and quickly as possible," NIPSCO said in a news release. "NIPSCO thanks the community and local residents for their patience as crews complete this critical procedure that will ensure there is a continuously safe and reliable source of natural gas flow through the new system."