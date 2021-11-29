NIPSCO will have gone from 80% coal to 18% coal by 2025

"We are doing in carefully and gradually and stepping through it in stages," he said. "We recognize we don't have all the answers and the technology is not there."

"We're getting into winter here," he said. "If you have a long cold spell, it's not four hours. It's going to be longer than that. We need storage that lasts 10 hours, 12 hours. Some of that technology was developed in the 1970s and some folks are trying to bring it back. We're also looking at some interesting new technology. But the key to all this is to take a pragmatic view. It's a long journey and we need to recognize there are limitations to those assets."