NIPSCO will have gone from 80% coal to 18% coal by 2025

Merrillville-based NIPSCO is in the midst of a major shift away from fossil fuels.
NIPSCO officials recently told the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce at its Business Expo in Hammond that the electric and gas utility was moving away from the coal that has long powered the Region's homes, storefronts, steel mills and many factories.
"We're taking a huge step in renewables and how we generate electricity for our customers," Director of Public Affairs & Economic Development Rick Calinski said.
NIPSCO's coal-fired power plants currently have the capacity to generate 3,000 megawatts of electricity.
"At one point NIPSCO was about 80% coal," NIPSCO Director of Strategy and Risk Integration Fred Gomos said. He noted coal fueled most of the U.S., including the steel mills and refineries.
But the utility is in the midst of a transition in technology.
"As we look at our fleet, we went through the process of evaluating how we serve our customers," he said. "It was clear renewables were more economic than the existing coal."
Part of the issue is that NIPSCO's coal-fired plants are aging. It was apparent investing in newer, more modern technologies would be more cost-effective than sinking capital in older plants that would need to be brought up to more current environmental rules, Gomos said.
"We had plants that were 40, 50 years old," he said. "There are environmental compliance rules. By transitioning the portfolio we can save customers $4 billion over the next 20 years, which is a significant amount of money."
NIPSCO decided it would phase out coal over 10 years and replace it largely with solar, wind and battery storage.
"We've been on that journey," he said. "As of today, still 60% of our energy comes from coal, 25% from gas and the rest from hydro and some of our newer renewables."
But the company has been investing in many solar and wind products. The energy production portfolio mix will change drastically by 2025.
"By 2025 we'll be just 18% coal," he said. "Wind and solar will represent over 50% of the portfolio."
By 2028, NIPSCO's power generation will be entirely coal-free, Gomos said.
"Wind and solar will represent 65% of the portfolio," he said. "We'll still have 25% gas, hydro and some demand-side resources. So this is a pretty significant transition. I think we are at the forefront of it."
NIPSCO has been gradually phasing out fossil fuels, Gomos said.
"We are doing in carefully and gradually and stepping through it in stages," he said. "We recognize we don't have all the answers and the technology is not there."
Logistical challenges remain such as that the available storage on the market lasts just four hours.
"We're getting into winter here," he said. "If you have a long cold spell, it's not four hours. It's going to be longer than that. We need storage that lasts 10 hours, 12 hours. Some of that technology was developed in the 1970s and some folks are trying to bring it back. We're also looking at some interesting new technology. But the key to all this is to take a pragmatic view. It's a long journey and we need to recognize there are limitations to those assets."
Coal has reached the end of its journey in the United States.
"By some modeling, I think we're going to see coal entirely phased out by the 2030s," Gomos said.
