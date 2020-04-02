You are the owner of this article.
NIPSCO worker tests positive for coronavirus
NiSource Inc. corporate headquarters in Merrillville. A NIPSCO worker has tested positive for coronavirus.

 Jonathan Miano, File, The Times

A worker at NIPSCO has tested positive for coronavirus.

"We learned that one of our employees was notified (Wednesday) that they tested positive for COVID-19, while having been at home since Saturday, March 21," Communications Director Nick Meyer said Thursday. "It is the company’s first confirmed case, and we are providing our employee as much support as possible. This employee is not in a role that directly interfaces with customers."

The Merrillville-based utility said it has been taking steps to protect both employees and customers during the outbreak that's now infected more than 1 million people worldwide. NIPSCO is advising employees to work from home when possible, to practice social distancing and to try to keep at least 6 feet away as a precaution if they have any contact with customers.

"Temperature checks are in effect for critical work facilities where employees must report in person," Meyer said.

NIPSCO also is advising employees and contractors about the best practices for personal and workspace hygiene and taking "advanced cleaning measures."

"Ensuring the safety, health and well-being of our customers, employees and business partners is our top priority," Meyer said. "We’re also committed to providing safe and reliable gas and electric service during this pandemic, just as we do every day. We are following health and safety protocols and guidance from the CDC, the World Health Organization, and federal, state and local government agencies."

Workers or contractors have tested positive for coronavirus at many other major Calumet Region workplaces, including ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor, ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor, Gary Works, Chicago Assembly Plant, Lear and the Garber Chevrolet dealership in Highland.

