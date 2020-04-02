NIPSCO worker tests positive for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A worker at NIPSCO has tested positive for coronavirus.

"We learned that one of our employees was notified (Wednesday) that they tested positive for COVID-19, while having been at home since Saturday, March 21," Communications Director Nick Meyer said Thursday. "It is the company’s first confirmed case, and we are providing our employee as much support as possible. This employee is not in a role that directly interfaces with customers."

The Merrillville-based utility said it has been taking steps to protect both employees and customers during the outbreak that's now infected more than 1 million people worldwide. NIPSCO is advising employees to work from home when possible, to practice social distancing and to try to keep at least 6 feet away as a precaution if they have any contact with customers.

"Temperature checks are in effect for critical work facilities where employees must report in person," Meyer said.

NIPSCO also is advising employees and contractors about the best practices for personal and workspace hygiene and taking "advanced cleaning measures."