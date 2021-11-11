NIPSCO working on power lines in Merrillville

NIPSCO is doing work on power lines in Merrillville.

The more-than-a-century-old Merrillville-based utility is replacing nine miles of wire at the top of electric poles with new Optical Ground Wire that's being strung overhead with the help of work crews from Aldridge Electric. Workers are using utility trucks and a small, low-flying helicopter to replace the existing wire with the new one, which provides a telecommunications pathway for internal communication and shields electric conductors from lightning.

It's part of NIPSCO's ongoing modernization plan to upgrade how it serves its 470,000 electric customers across Indiana.

Work kicked off Tuesday and is expected to take two weeks. The work will take place between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Normal traffic patterns in the neighborhood will be disrupted.

"For the safety of our crews and local residents, lane and road closures are expected to be necessary to accommodate the work," NIPSCO said in a news release. "Single and double lane closures are expected on the westbound lanes of 93rd Avenue from Mississippi Street to Chase Street as the crews perform work throughout the duration of the project."