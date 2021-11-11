 Skip to main content
NIPSCO working on power lines in Merrillville
NiSource Inc. corporate headquarters in Merrillville is shown. 

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

NIPSCO is doing work on power lines in Merrillville.

The more-than-a-century-old Merrillville-based utility is replacing nine miles of wire at the top of electric poles with new Optical Ground Wire that's being strung overhead with the help of work crews from Aldridge Electric. Workers are using utility trucks and a small, low-flying helicopter to replace the existing wire with the new one, which provides a telecommunications pathway for internal communication and shields electric conductors from lightning.

It's part of NIPSCO's ongoing modernization plan to upgrade how it serves its 470,000 electric customers across Indiana.

Work kicked off Tuesday and is expected to take two weeks. The work will take place between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Normal traffic patterns in the neighborhood will be disrupted.

"For the safety of our crews and local residents, lane and road closures are expected to be necessary to accommodate the work," NIPSCO said in a news release. "Single and double lane closures are expected on the westbound lanes of 93rd Avenue from Mississippi Street to Chase Street as the crews perform work throughout the duration of the project."

Starting Thursday, workers will use the helicopter to string new overhead wires along West 91st Street between Chase Street and Clark Street. Expect intermittent road closures between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. that NIPSCO says will be brief.

Drivers can follow detours that will be identified with signs. Flaggers also will direct traffic.

Motorists are asked to slow down, follow the direction of construction workers and exercise extra caution in marked construction zones.

"NIPSCO appreciates the patience of the community as work is being performed, and the company will continue to work with town of Merrillville officials to minimize customer impact throughout the duration of this electric modernization project," the utility said in a news release.

No interruption to electric service is expected.

