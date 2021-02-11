 Skip to main content
NIPSCO's Don Babcock receives state's highest honor after retiring
Sagamore of the Wabash

NIPSCO's Don Babcock receives state's highest honor after retiring

Anyone who's been to a conference, chamber of commerce event, or some other business function in the Region has probably heard NIPSCO's Don Babcock bellow his signature "Good morning, Northwest Indiana."

Babcock — who's been called Northwest Indiana's biggest cheerleader — recently retired as director of NIPSCO’s Economic Development team after a round of buyouts at the Merrillville-based utility. He's now received the state's highest honor, the Sagamore of the Wabash, in recognition of his 43-year career and efforts to promote economic development across Northwest Indiana.

“Very few people exemplify the true meaning of the word ‘leadership’ more than Don Babcock,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. “I don’t take Don’s service to the state of Indiana for granted. The impact he’s had on the lives of Hoosiers will be felt for generations to come, and I couldn’t be more proud to call him a friend.”

Indiana has been giving out Sagamore of the Wabash awards as the state's highest civilian distinction since the 1940s to recognize honorees who are "distinguished by humanity in living, loyalty in friendship, wisdom in council, and inspiration in leadership."

Babcock worked in various positions at the electric and natural gas utility for more than four decades, eventually becoming director of economic development, a role in which he promoted the Region with vigor, peers said.

He also has worked with the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission, the Boys & Girls Club of Michigan City, the Northwest Indiana Forum economic development agency and the Ignite the Region economic development team.

"Don has been a respected team player his entire career. His outreach has made a positive impact across the NIPSCO service territory and the entire state," NIPSCO President Michael W. Hooper said. “We are proud that Don’s leadership has been recognized by this prestigious award from Gov. (Eric) Holcomb and the state of Indiana."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

