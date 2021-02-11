NIPSCO's Don Babcock receives state's highest honor after retiring

Anyone who's been to a conference, chamber of commerce event, or some other business function in the Region has probably heard NIPSCO's Don Babcock bellow his signature "Good morning, Northwest Indiana."

Babcock — who's been called Northwest Indiana's biggest cheerleader — recently retired as director of NIPSCO’s Economic Development team after a round of buyouts at the Merrillville-based utility. He's now received the state's highest honor, the Sagamore of the Wabash, in recognition of his 43-year career and efforts to promote economic development across Northwest Indiana.

“Very few people exemplify the true meaning of the word ‘leadership’ more than Don Babcock,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. “I don’t take Don’s service to the state of Indiana for granted. The impact he’s had on the lives of Hoosiers will be felt for generations to come, and I couldn’t be more proud to call him a friend.”

Indiana has been giving out Sagamore of the Wabash awards as the state's highest civilian distinction since the 1940s to recognize honorees who are "distinguished by humanity in living, loyalty in friendship, wisdom in council, and inspiration in leadership."