NIRPC honors long-time member

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission awarded its Norman Tufford Award “for exceptional dedication and service to NIRPC” Thursday to Geof Benson, a member of the Beverly Shores Town Council who has been a member of the commission since 2008.

Benson served as NIRPC chairman in 2012 and 2018, and he recently served as president of the National Association of Regional Councils, through which he is active on a national level.

“There was no hesitation or debate in selecting Geof for this award,” said Ty Warner, NIRPC’s Executive Director. “It was obvious to the selection committee that Geof has been an example of regional service, and espouses the ideals this award seeks to encourage.”

Norman Tufford was the first executive director of NIRPC, from 1966 to 1985. The award named in his honor recognizes NIRPC Commissioners and staff who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and service to the region.

Benson is also executive director of the Dunes Learning Center.

The 53-member commission also elected its Executive Committee and officers at Thursday's meeting.