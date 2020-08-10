You are the owner of this article.
NIRPC lands nearly $1 million from CARES Act
NIRPC lands nearly $1 million from CARES Act for coronavirus economic recovery

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission's office in Portage. 

 Times photo

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission landed nearly $1 million through the CARES Act for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

NIRPC landed $400,000 for economic development and another $583,000 for a revolving loan fund, U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration spokesperson Mary Owen-Thomas said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded $3.6 million to Indiana to help communities across the Hoosier state respond to the pandemic.

“These investments come at a crucial time to help Indiana’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, the acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development. “We are pleased to make these investments in Indiana’s EDA Economic Development Districts to help them prevent, prepare, and respond to coronavirus.”

Portage-based NIPRC landed $400,000 to come up with an economic resiliency plan, figure out how to recover after future economic disasters, add staff to provide technical assistance to aid local communities in their recovery, and help "Northwest Indiana continue to be a talent attracter in the Chicago regional economy."

The U.S. Department of Commerce also put $16 million in CARES Act funding into revolving loan funds to help businesses across the Hoosier state. NIRPC got the $583,000 to help small businesses affected by coronavirus in LaPorte, Porter, and LaPorte counties with flexible gap financing.

“These funds will help Hoosiers throughout Indiana respond to the unique needs of their communities,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “I appreciate our federal partners’ commitment to supporting the programs and resources needed for us to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever.”

