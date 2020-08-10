NIRPC lands nearly $1 million from CARES Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission landed nearly $1 million through the CARES Act for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

NIRPC landed $400,000 for economic development and another $583,000 for a revolving loan fund, U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration spokesperson Mary Owen-Thomas said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded $3.6 million to Indiana to help communities across the Hoosier state respond to the pandemic.

“These investments come at a crucial time to help Indiana’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, the acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development. “We are pleased to make these investments in Indiana’s EDA Economic Development Districts to help them prevent, prepare, and respond to coronavirus.”

Portage-based NIPRC landed $400,000 to come up with an economic resiliency plan, figure out how to recover after future economic disasters, add staff to provide technical assistance to aid local communities in their recovery, and help "Northwest Indiana continue to be a talent attracter in the Chicago regional economy."