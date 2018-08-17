PORTAGE — The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission agreed Friday to shift federal funds among several planned Gary road projects in an overruling of decisions by NIRPC committees rejecting Gary's request.
Gary requested moving $5 million from a Ridge Road reconstruction project between Connecticut and Mississippi streets to its 15th Avenue Gateway project and to an East Lakefront Complete Streets project in Miller.
The 15th Avenue project was allocated $3 million for reconstruction of the road network between Interstate 65 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The "gateway" connects the interstate to the HMD Trucking headquarters planned to open in 2021 and create 500 jobs.
The rest of the Ridge Road allocation will go to the East Lakefront project to add bike lanes and improve sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and signage on Lake Street and U.S. 12 and 20 in Miller. The Regional Development Authority has committed $4.5 million and the Indiana Department of Transportation $1.6 million to the project to realign and improve the roads and associated infrastructure.
"This project will advance transit-oriented development and economic development around the Miller South Shore commuter station and improve access to the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore," the city wrote in its proposal. The project is closely linked to the South Shore's double-tracking project.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, a member of NIRPC's Executive Committee, said both projects are important economic development projects.
"Both are significant job creators for Gary and the Region," she said.
The shifts hit speed bumps in committee due to recent changes in NIRPC's committee structure and in its process for moving federal money among projects. They were "caught in between" the former and future ways of doing it, Freeman-Wilson argued.
Some commission members expressed concern about transferring money from Ridge Road, an important east-west thoroughfare. But ultimately they agreed to Freeman-Wilson's request.
"She's the mayor. This is what she wants to do," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said before the commission voted. "We all agree we want to support Gary."