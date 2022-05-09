NiSource calls off search for new headquarters, to stay put

NiSource, the parent company of one of Indiana's largest utilities, has called off its search for a new headquarters.

The company, one of the Region's largest employers, told employees earlier this year it was looking to move out of its office at 801 E. 86th Ave. in a few years. The building is nearly half a century old.

It has now changed those plans.

"We plan for the existing Southlake NiSource campus to continue to serve as the headquarters facility, and are not pursuing a sale at this time," NiSource spokeswoman Wendy Lussier said.

NiSource, which was long based in downtown Hammond before decamping to Merrillville several decades ago, had informed employees it was looking to move its headquarters to a new location in Northwest Indiana by as soon as 2024 after Lloyd Yates was named the new CEO. But now it's taking the three-story former Prudential building on East 86th Avenue that was originally constructed in the mid-to-late 1970s off the market.

"To ensure NiSource has optimal facilities to continue providing excellent service to its customers, we are evaluating ongoing the best use of our Southlake facility and we will not be pursuing a sale of the Southlake facility at this time," Lussier said. "We plan to prioritize investments in facilities to support our operations, as this will allow us to best support our customers. Our commitment to our employees and to the community of Merrillville remains undiminished."

NiSource bought the headquarters for $5.8 million in 1988 and invested millions in renovations. It was long Northwest Indiana's only Fortune 500 headquarters before it spun off its faster-growing pipeline business.

The company, which also operates Columbia Gas of Ohio, is now taking a strategic look at its real estate.

"In partnership with a third party, we are developing a forward-looking strategic plan for NiSource’s real estate footprint," Lussier said. "It is our plan to focus on the most impactful and appropriate projects for near-term implementation, with additional, cumulative projects that will move the portfolio toward the most favorable future state."

Dating back more than 100 years, NIPSCO serves about 820,000 natural gas and 470,000 electric customers in Northern Indiana. It's the largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric utility in the Hoosier State.

Its parent company NiSource serves about 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers nationwide via NIPSCO and Columbia Gas of Ohio, which has a large footprint on the East Coast.

