NiSource CEO Joseph Hamrock to retire, Lloyd Yates to take over

NiSource CEO Joe Hamrock is retiring after growing the utility's rate base to more than $14 billion and its shareholder returns to 30%.

The parent company of the electric and gas utility NIPSCO picked Lloyd Yates to be its next president and CEO as part of a planned succession. He had been with the company for 10 years and CEO for seven years.

"I am incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to serve NiSource over the past decade and believe that the company is well-positioned to continue building on its current momentum and deliver growth and value creation for years to come," Hamrock said in the company's announcement of the transition. "I am grateful to the NiSource team for their dedication and hard work in helping us build the foundation we have today. I have had the pleasure of working with Lloyd as a fellow director and am confident he is the right next leader with the experience and vision necessary to propel NiSource to new levels of success."

Yates has been on the board for two years. He will continue to serve as a board member at NiSource, while Hamrock will serve in a non-executive role to help with the transition before retiring, after which he plans to become more active with philanthropic endeavors.

"This leadership transition reflects a long and thoughtful process undertaken over the last year and comes at the right time for NiSource," NiSource Chairman Kevin Kabat said. "Joe has always been transparent with us about his long-term goals, which gave us the opportunity to conduct an extensive process to identify and evaluate over a dozen external and internal candidates, including candidates identified by a nationally leading executive search firm engaged by the board. That process resulted in the selection of Lloyd Yates. Mr. Yates brings significant energy and regulated utility experience, as well as a proven operational track record of improving safety, reliability and customer experience and managing gas and electric infrastructure modernization initiatives."

Yates most recently served as executive vice president, customer and delivery operations, and president for the Carolinas Region for Duke Energy Corp. He helped position the utility for long-term growth while overseeing its financial performance and strategy in North Carolina and South Carolina.

As a longtime executive in the regulated energy industry, he has been responsible for managing more than $20 billion in revenue. He's further served as a board member for companies like Sonoco, American Water Works and Marsh and McLennan.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to lead NiSource on our next phase of growth and transformation," Yates said. "Since joining the board, I have had the chance to get to know the company and its talented leadership team well, and I am eager to work together with Joe on the transition and my colleagues and fellow directors in furthering our transformation efforts. I plan to conduct a review of the business with the goal of ensuring that we are positioned to drive value for shareholders and customers longer term, and I look forward to further discussing our strategic initiatives at an investor day that we will hold in the coming months."

Hamrock also will retire from the board of directors of NiSource, which employs about 7,500 people and serves about 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers across the country through NIPSCO and Columbia Gas.

"On behalf of the entire board, I would like to thank Joe for his outstanding leadership and deep commitment to the company over the last decade," Kabat said. "During his tenure, Joe has helped transform NiSource into a pure play, regulated utility with scale across highly attractive markets, while instilling an unrelenting focus on safety and reliability, realigning the company's organizational structure to drive efficiency and advancing sustainability and renewable energy initiatives. Joe's efforts have driven results for NiSource and value for shareholders – expanding the company's rate base to over $14 billion, with an expectation to drive 10% to 12% additional compound annual rate base growth through 2024 and delivering greater than 30% total shareholder return over the last 12 months ended January 26, 2022 – far outpacing the industry and broader market."

NIPSCO is Indiana's largest natural gas utility with 820,000 customers in the northern part of the state and its second-largest electric company with 470,000 customers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.