NiSource donates $50,000 to feed chronically ill through Meals on Wheels

NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation donated $50,000 to feed the chronically ill through Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility is helping to fund the rollout of the Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana Medically Tailored Meals Intervention, a program meant to improve the health of critically and chronically ill people.

A registered dietitian nutritionist approves the medically tailored meals as dietary therapy to address a disease diagnosis, allergies, symptoms and side effects of medication management. A nutritional assessment by a health care provider is done to improve health outcomes through healthy nutrition.

“We are grateful to partners like NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation who understand the importance of social determinants of health and make the wellbeing of their customers a priority,” said Sandra Noe, executive director Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.

Studies have found people who get medically tailored meals experience a 28% decline in health care costs and a 50% drop in hospital admissions.

Meals on Wheels has been working to bring the evidence-based solution to Northwest Indiana. It recently finished a one-year accelerator program through the National Food is Medicine Coalition to help establish the program.

“At NiSource, improving the health and well-being of communities where we live and work is a priority,” said Rick Calinski, director of Public Affairs & Economic Development for NIPSCO. “Because of our collaborative work with community partners, like Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, we are elated to support nutrition programs where we can help our neighbors thrive.”