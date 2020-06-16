You are the owner of this article.
NiSource donates to Habitat for Humanity to help build house
NiSource donates to Habitat for Humanity to help build house

The NiSource Charitable Foundation, NIPSCO's charitable arm, provided a $10,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity.

“On behalf of every staff member and volunteer at Habitat, we are very grateful for the generous support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation. Especially at this time, when the COVID-19 pandemic has created a heightened need for the security a home provides families,” said Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.

Habitat for Humanity has helped provided permanent, affordable homes to low-income families earning between 30% to 80% of the average income to more than 110 families since it started in 1986 with the help of volunteers and donors. NiSource's donation will be used to complete a living area of a home built for a needy family. 

“We have a long history of working with Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana to strengthen local neighborhoods and build better communities," NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs Rick Calinsk said. 

"In addition to providing grants, NIPSCO and NiSource employees volunteer their time to help revitalize neighborhoods and create affordable and sustainable housing with families in need of a place to call home. In 2018 and 2019, we are proud that our employees volunteered over 300 hours of their time to assist with Habitat projects.”

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana is funded largely through its two ReStores in Gary and Merrillville, where it sells "gently used" and new home furnishings and materials. It helps families secure housing stability and improved living conditions — a "hand up, not a handout." Volunteers build them a house with an affordable mortgage they can manage.

