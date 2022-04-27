Longtime NiSource executive Violet Sistovaris is retiring after 28 years with the company.

Sistovaris, an executive vice president and the chief experience officer, joined NiSource in 1994. She held a number of roles with the Merrillville-based utility company over the course of her career, including as NIPSCO president.

“Violet has been a beloved and inspirational leader in our organization and in the Northwest Indiana community for nearly 30 years,” said Lloyd Yates, NiSource president and CEO. “Her impacts on NiSource and our operating companies throughout her impressive career have been numerous and lasting. She has been an invaluable member of our leadership team and a trusted and respected adviser to all of us. I and the entire NiSource community will miss working with Violet, and we wish her the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

A national search is now underway for her replacement.

Sistovaris was recruited away from Merrillville-based Centier Bank, where she served as vice president of training and development. At NiSource, she went on to work in human resources, executive recruiting and management development.

As vice president, customer contact centers, Sistovaris oversaw NiSource's customer service to 3.7 million residential natural gas and electric customers. She went on the serve as senior vice president and chief information officer, overseeing information technology, supply chain, real estate and facilities management.

Sistovaris was named president of NIPSCO in 2015, leading the gas and electric utility serving Northern Indiana until 2020. She then was appointed to oversee parent company NiSource’s Experience Organization, an executive role in which she managed customer service, human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion and communications.

“I have always believed that leading with integrity brings the best out of people,” Sistovaris said. “I’ve been fortunate to lead a number of highly impactful teams over the years and am proud of their many contributions to the company."

Sistovaris co-founded NiSource’s Women in Leadership initiative more than a decade ago. She also helped found the DAWN employee resource group, a woman's mentoring program.

Sistovaris also has been active in the community, serving on the boards of One Region, the Girl Scouts of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, the Indiana Energy Associates and the Edison Electric Institute.

“My time with NiSource has been much, much more than the roles I’ve held," she said. "I will always cherish the many relationships I’ve built with this wonderful group of people over the years, and the opportunities I’ve had to mentor and develop talent at all levels of their careers, especially other women and diverse leaders."

She will stay on with the company, which supplies 3.2 natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers in six states through NIPSCO and Columbia Gas, until July 1 before retiring.

“I believe NiSource and its talented employees are well-positioned for continued success, and I look forward to the company’s next stage of growth,” she said.

