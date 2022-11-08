NiSource grows profit by 5.2%

NiSource grew its profit by 5.2% in the third quarter.

The Merrillville-based utility increased net income on a GAAP basis to $52 million in the third quarter, or 12 cents per share.

That's up from $49.4 million or 12 cents per share in the same quarter in 2021.

In the first nine months of the year, NiSource earned $518.2 million on a GAAP basis, or $1.18 per share. That's up from $377.6 million or 91 cents per share during the same point in 2021.

"This quarter confirms the strong regulatory execution of our team across the NiSource footprint," said NiSource President and CEO Lloyd Yates. "Our continued investments in renewable generation and infrastructure modernization provide predictable earnings growth and deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value for our customers. We look forward to presenting the details of our top-tier, long-term growth plan extension at our Investor Day event today in New York."

NiSource narrowed its non-GAAP diluted net operating earnings per share to $1.44 to $1.46 for this year. It forecasts $1.50 to $1.57 in non-GAAP diluted net operating earnings per share.

The utility expects 6% to 8% growth each year through 2027, up from its current projection of 5% to 7%.

NiSource is seeking a rate hike in Indiana that would generate $291.8 million more in revenue. Higher rates would kick in next September and again in 2024. The company is also building out the Indiana Crossroads II Wind project that's expected to start up next year. The Indiana Crossroads Solar and Dunns Bridge Solar I projects will come online at around the same time in 2023.

Columbia gas in Ohio also secured a settlement in its rate hike case that will bring in $68.2 million in revenue and a return on investment of 9.6%. Its Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Columbia Gas of Virginia and Columbia Gas of Maryland utilities are also seeking to raise consumer's natural gas bills.

NiSource serves 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers in six states through its NIPSCO and Columbia Gas brands. It employs 7,500 workers.