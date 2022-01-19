NiSource has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 63%

NiSource has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 63% as it has shifted away from coal-fired electricity generation to a more diversified energy mix.
The Merrillville-based parent company of NIPSCO just released its 2021 Climate Report, highlighting its efforts to tackle climate change. The company outlined how it aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2030 and be 100% coal-free by 2026 to 2028.
NIPSCO has been investing in wind and solar power, as well as using natural gas and the spot market to supply its customers' energy needs.
The utility expects to add 3,300 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030. It also expects a 50% reduction in methane emissions from its main and service lines by 2025.
“NiSource is committed to being a partner in addressing climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through smart innovation, new and modernized infrastructure and advanced technologies that maintain reliable, resilient and affordable energy service choices for our customers,” NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock said. “People must be at the center of any effort aimed at shifting to a greener, more sustainable energy supply, which is a central focus of the 2021 NiSource Climate Report and a core principle that guides our shared path forward.”
NIPSCO serves 820,000 natural gas and 470,000 customers across 32 counties in Indiana. Its parent company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the eighth straight year last year.
The company also just joined the LowCarbon Resources Initiative, an initiative led by the Electric Power Research Institute and the Gas Technology Institute that aims to develop affordable low-carbon energy technologies such as hydrogen, bioenergy and renewable natural gas.
NiSource also helped found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Methane Challenge Program tracking methane emissions and the Natural Gas Sustainability Initiative, a voluntary effort to determine methane emissions intensity.
“As the energy landscape continues to transition, equity and a just energy transition must be foundational to any future plan,” Hamrock said. “Our vision of a just energy transition provides universal access to clean, affordable energy for our customers and communities. It also includes public participation in strategy and decision-making, ensures a fair division of costs and benefits and improves workforce development and retraining.”
To view the report, visit www.nisource.com/sustainability.