NiSource has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 63%

NiSource has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 63% as it has shifted away from coal-fired electricity generation to a more diversified energy mix.

The Merrillville-based parent company of NIPSCO just released its 2021 Climate Report, highlighting its efforts to tackle climate change. The company outlined how it aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2030 and be 100% coal-free by 2026 to 2028.

NIPSCO has been investing in wind and solar power, as well as using natural gas and the spot market to supply its customers' energy needs.

The utility expects to add 3,300 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030. It also expects a 50% reduction in methane emissions from its main and service lines by 2025.