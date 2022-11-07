NiSource looking to sell stake in NIPSCO

NiSource is looking to sell a minority stake in its flagship NIPSCO business.

The Merrillville-based parent company of the NIPSCO and Columbia Gas utilities decided after a business review under new president and CEO Lloyd Yates that selling a stake in NIPSCO would strengthen the company's finances, drive value to shareholders and allow it to "maintain service that is affordable for customers."

"Our commitment to Indiana remains unchanged. This financial mechanism will have no impact on NIPSCO's strategic direction in the state or on our commitment to our customers," Yates said. "A minority sale provides a financially efficient opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet and provides flexibility to finance our growth investments as we continue to invest in and serve our customers."

NIPSCO President Michael Hooper said in a letter to employees the stake would be less than 20%, that no buyer has been identified and that the hope would be to complete a sale by next year.

"I would like to reiterate what Lloyd shared, which is that this does not change what employees will do nor will it have an impact on our operations or day-to-day decision-making at NIPSCO," he said in the letter to employees. "Selling a minority share in the business is simply a financing tool used to help strengthen our balance sheet, among other benefits, and is similar to what other Indiana energy providers and the industry have done in recent years."

Hooper sought to reassure employees.

"I would also emphasize Lloyd's comment that NIPSCO is and will remain an important component of our diverse portfolio and we remain committed to serving our customers and communities across Indiana," he wrote. "As employees, you are critical to our success."

The sale would lessen future external capital model needs and eliminate equity needs until 2025. At that point, NiSource plans a "modest" at-the-market securities program "to maintain credit metrics as growth investments continue."

The business review looked at other utilities, legislative support for long-term investments in the six states where it does business, options to finance growth and strategic merger opportunities. It found the company will likely pursue long-term value creation through its existing portfolio of electric and natural gas businesses in the Midwest.