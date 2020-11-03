NiSource lost $186.7 million in the third quarter

NiSource, the Merrillville-based parent company of NIPSCO, lost $186.7 million in the third quarter, or 49 cents per share.

The electric and natural gas utility's quarterly results compared to a loss of $7.2 million, or 2 cents per share, during the third quarter of 2019.

"NiSource continues to execute its plan to deliver premium value from our 100% regulated electric and gas utility platform," said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock. "Our teams are focused on continued execution of our safety and asset modernization programs and our transition to renewable generation. These investments are expected to drive compound annual growth of 7% to 9% in net operating earnings per share from 2021 through 2024 while reducing greenhouse gas emissions 90% by 2030. Sustaining this level of execution while maintaining safe, reliable energy service through the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the thousands of dedicated employees throughout NiSource."