NiSource lost $72.7 million last year despite strong fourth quarter

NiSource, the Merrillville-based parent company of NIPSCO, lost $72.7 million last year despite swinging to a strong profit in the fourth quarter.

The electric and natural gas utility earned $70.7 million in income, or 18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, as compared to a loss of $153 million or 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

NiSource lost 19 cents per share last year.

It narrowed its annual loss from $328 million, or 88 cents per share, during 2019.

"2020 was a year like no other, but the NiSource team remained focused on our core mission of delivering safe, reliable energy service to our customers and the communities we serve throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time completing steps to reposition the company to execute on significant long term growth opportunities," said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock in the company's earnings announcement. "Our 2020 financial and operational results reflect the resiliency of the business, and we continued to execute on our safety and asset modernization programs as well as our electric generation transition strategy."