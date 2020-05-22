NiSource makes executive moves

NiSource, parent company of Region electricity and gas utility NIPSCO, announced a series of executive and senior management changes effective June 1 impacting both the Merrillville-based parent company and the local utility.
Violet Sistovaris, currently an executive vice president of NiSource and president of NIPSCO, has been named executive vice president and chief experience officer, responsible for NiSource's customer service, human resources and communications functions. Sistovaris will focus on enhancing transparency, innovation and customer value to NiSource's key stakeholders, according to the company.
Mike Hooper, current senior vice president regulatory, legislative affairs and strategy for NIPSCO, has been named senior vice president and president of NIPSCO. Hooper will be responsible for NiSource's electric business segment, including its advanced energy and renewable portfolio strategy, the company said in its announcement.
Sistovaris will continue report to NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock, as will several other executives with new responsibilities.
Pablo Vegas, current executive vice president and president, gas utilities, has been named executive vice president, chief operating officer and president, NiSourceUtilities. In this new role, Vegas will oversee NiSource's gas and electric business segments, including NIPSCO.
Donald Brown, current executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been named executive vice president, CFO and president, NiSource Corporate Services. Brown will lead accounting, finance, information technology, supply chain, business services, regulatory services and internal audit activities at NiSource.
Shawn Anderson has been named chief strategy and risk officer, responsible for aligning NiSource's long-term strategy with stakeholder priorities, including portfolio optimization, renewable energy and growth strategies.
Other senior management changes include appointment of Dan Creekmur, current president and COO, Columbia Gas of Ohio, has been named senior vice president and president, gas utilities, reporting to Vegas. In this role Creekmur will have responsibility for NiSource's gas utility companies in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland.
Vince Parisi will be rejoining NiSource on June 8 as president and COO, Columbia Gas of Ohio, reporting to Creekmur.
"We are continuing to take actions across the company to build the next generation of gas and electric energy platforms," Hamrock said. "With a deep bench of talented leaders throughout our organization, we are positioned to enhance growth, and improve safety and environmental performance across NiSource while renewing our commitments to our customers and focusing on driving value for our shareholders."
