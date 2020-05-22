NiSource makes executive moves

Donald Brown, current executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been named executive vice president, CFO and president, NiSource Corporate Services. Brown will lead accounting, finance, information technology, supply chain, business services, regulatory services and internal audit activities at NiSource.

Shawn Anderson has been named chief strategy and risk officer, responsible for aligning NiSource's long-term strategy with stakeholder priorities, including portfolio optimization, renewable energy and growth strategies.

Other senior management changes include appointment of Dan Creekmur, current president and COO, Columbia Gas of Ohio, has been named senior vice president and president, gas utilities, reporting to Vegas. In this role Creekmur will have responsibility for NiSource's gas utility companies in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland.

Vince Parisi will be rejoining NiSource on June 8 as president and COO, Columbia Gas of Ohio, reporting to Creekmur.