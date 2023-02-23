NiSource is moving forward with plans to sell a minority stake in its flagship NIPSCO utility business.

The Merrillville-based parent company of NIPSCO, which also owns the Columbia Gas utility that has an extensive footprint on the east coast, plans to sell a share of the ownership in NIPSCO to strengthen its finances. A business review recommended a sale of a minority stake and other steps to increase shareholder returns by an estimated 9% to 11%.

"As we look ahead, we remain focused on creating additional value for our shareholders and other stakeholders by continuing to optimize our cost profile and enhance operational excellence," NiSource President and CEO Lloyd Yates said.

The goal is to complete a sale this year.

The company said it is a financial mechanism that will not affect "NIPSCO's strategic direction in the state or on our commitment to our customers," Yates said.

NiSource would continue to own a controlling stake in NIPSCO, which serves more than 821,000 natural gas customers and 468,000 electric customers across the northern third of Indiana. NIPSCO is a longtime Northwest Indiana institution that sold enough power to the Region's steel mills, refineries and mills to get parent company NiSource on the Fortune 500, until it spun off its faster-growing Columbia Pipeline Group business in 2015.

The utility said revenue from a sale would strengthen its balance sheet and could be used to finance investments, potentially lessening its need to raise capital through other means. Other utilities in the industry have taken similar steps in recent years.

NIPSCO President Michael Hooper said in a letter to employees the utility would sell a stake of less than 20%, which would have no impact on operations or day-to-day decision-making.

