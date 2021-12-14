NiSource named one of country's most responsible companies by Newsweek

Newsweek paired with the data firm Statista to evaluate large publicly traded companies based on social responsibility, environmental stewardship and corporate governance. It just released its annual America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list honoring those that got the highest marks.

"Corporations aren't just impersonal machines for making money; they are also members of the communities where their employees, customers and neighbors live and work," Newsweek Editor Nancy Cooper said. "Some, of course, take their environmental and social responsibilities as citizens of the country and of the world more seriously than others. Just as with people, companies can be bad neighbors or good neighbors, grudging or generous, helpful or unhelpful to those around them."