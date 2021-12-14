NiSource named one of country's most responsible companies by Newsweek

NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO, was named one of the most socially and environmentally responsible companies in the country by Newsweek magazine.
Newsweek paired with the data firm Statista to evaluate large publicly traded companies based on social responsibility, environmental stewardship and corporate governance. It just released its annual America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list honoring those that got the highest marks.
"Corporations aren't just impersonal machines for making money; they are also members of the communities where their employees, customers and neighbors live and work," Newsweek Editor Nancy Cooper said. "Some, of course, take their environmental and social responsibilities as citizens of the country and of the world more seriously than others. Just as with people, companies can be bad neighbors or good neighbors, grudging or generous, helpful or unhelpful to those around them."
Merrillville-based NiSource ranked 230th nationally and 26th in the electric industry. The gas and electric utility got an overall score of 73.8 out of a possible 100, notching a 75.4 environmental score, an 86.7 social responsibility score and a 59.4 corporate governance score.
Eight other companies headquartered in Indiana were ranked, including Evansville-based Berry Global, Columbus-based Cummins, Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric, Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, Indinapolis-based Allison Transmission, Indianapolis-based Anthem and Lafayette-based Wabash National.