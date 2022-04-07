NiSource names new general counsel

NiSource has named a new general counsel after a nationwide search.

The Merrillville-based parent company of natural gas and electric utility NIPSCO, which serves customers across Northern Indiana, hired Interim General Counsel Kim Cuccia has been appointed to the role of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

She replaces Anne-Marie D'Angelo, who left late last year.

"Kim Cuccia has an excellent legal mind and outstanding experience in the utilities sector. We are delighted to appoint her as our next General Counsel and Corporate Secretary," said NiSource President and CEO Lloyd Yates. "Throughout her 14-year career at NiSource, Kim has served the company expertly in a number of legal and leadership roles of increasing importance. Her knowledge of the business along with her demonstrated ability to thoughtfully navigate complex issues make her acutely qualified to lead the next chapter for our legal function."

She has worked for NiSource since 2009, working her way up the ranks.

She was named chief counsel for Columbia Gas in 2018, general counsel for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and vice president and deputy general counsel of regulatory in 2020.

A graduate of the University of Florida and the Valparaiso University School of Law, she recently joined the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, a nonprofit that promotes diversity in the U.S. legal profession

"My time at NiSource has been incredibly rewarding, and I am honored to be formally appointed to role and to serve on the executive leadership team of the company," Cuccia said. "NiSource's team of legal and regulatory experts are among some of the best in the business, and I am honored to lead such an accomplished team."

