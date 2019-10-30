NiSource narrows third-quarter loss to $7.2 million

NiSource reported a third-quarter net loss of $7.2 million, as compared to a $345.1 million loss during the third quarter of 2018.
The Merrillville-based parent company of NIPSO, the largest natural gas utility in Indiana and the second-largest electric utility in the state, lost 2 cents per share in the three-month period that ended on Sept. 30, as compared to a loss of 95 cents during the same period last year.
“Our third-quarter results have positioned NiSource to deliver on its financial commitments for 2019," NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock said. "The NiSource teams continue their relentless focus on our core commitments of safety and customer satisfaction, and our long-term utility modernization programs that drive our financial results. We've also made significant progress on our electric generation strategy in Indiana with the approval of the Rosewater wind project and the filing of a second joint venture wind project, Indiana Crossroads."
For the first nine months of the year, NiSource has pulled in net income of $481 million, or $1.29 per share. That's up from a loss of $45.8 million, or 13 cents per share, through the first nine months of 2018.
NiSource aims to make capital investments of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion next year. The utility hopes to grow its non-GAAP earnings per share and dividend by 5 to 7% a year. The company is sitting on about $1.4 billion in liquid assets, including cash.
After NiSource subsidiary Columbia Gas's deadly Merrimack Valley natural gas explosion in Massachusetts in 2018, the utility has been investing in safety upgrades, such as an installation of more than 1,000 automatic shut-off devices in Massachusetts and Virginia, a mapping of 2,100 low-pressure regulator station control lines, and a Corrective Action Program that allows employees and contractors to report safety concerns more easily.