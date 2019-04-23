NiSource, the Merrillville-based parent company of NIPSCO, announced last week that a new chairman of its Board of Directors will take office at its annual meeting next month.
Current Vice Chairman Kevin Kabat will become the corporation's new chairman, assuming he is reelected by shareholders to the board, on May 7.
Kabat will replace Chairman Richard Thompson, who announced his retirement in March.
"Kevin's deep understanding of operating in a regulated environment, balancing the interests of many stakeholders, and extensive experience in strategic planning, financial reporting, risk management, internal controls and capital markets makes him an excellent choice to serve as chairman," Thompson said.
"It would be an honor to serve as chairman and to succeed Rich," Kabat said. "His thoughtful and inspiring leadership will continue to guide the board and me as we work with Joe Hamrock and the management team in delivering on our commitments to our customers, communities, shareholders and all our stakeholders."
Thompson has been a NiSource board member since 2004, and has served as chairman since 2013.
Kabat has been a member of the board since 2015. He served in numerous executive roles during his business career, including as CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp from April 2007 to November 2015.
The change in leadership is scheduled to be made during NiSource's annual stockholders meeting in Rosemont, Illinois, on May 7. For more information, visit NiSource.com.