NiSource offers buyouts to managers and other employees

"The work of repositioning our company to keep bills manageable for our customers while driving results for our shareholders and continued opportunities for our employees will take time and it will not be easy," Hamrock wrote in the letter to employees. "It will be transformational in nature. We are calling this work NiSource Next, a company-wide, multi-year initiative to address the loss of scale from the sale of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and high corporate overhead costs while we drive efficiencies and overhead as we push our safety and modernization strategies forward. Through this initiative, we will be looking at every aspect of our business to find ways to deliver our promises to our stakeholders in a more cost-effective manner."