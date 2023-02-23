It's been a rough winter for NIPSCO customers with natural gas bills often running hundreds of dollars after a natural gas rate hike.

But the higher rates are paying off for shareholders of NIPSCO's parent company, NiSource.

NiSource made a profit of $749 million last year, or $1.70 a share. That's up 41.3% over the $529.8 million, or $1.27 a share, it made in 2021.

The Merrillville-based electric and natural gas utility reported non-GAAP net operating earnings of $648.2 million or $1.47 diluted earnings per share last year. That's up from $571.2 million or $1.37 diluted earnings per share the previous year.

NiSource is increasing its guidance for next year to $1.54 to $1.60 per share this year. The company said it expects to grow earnings per share by 6% to 8%.

"Delivering earnings above our 2022 guidance and raising our 2023 guidance range are a testament to our team's sustained and consistent execution of our strategy," said NiSource President and CEO Lloyd Yates. "Our top tier and achievable growth plan unveiled at our 2022 Investor Day puts us on a path to drive compelling total shareholder returns of 9% to 11% annually. Already approved investments are the foundation of the plan that enhance the safety, reliability and sustainability of our systems to support new and existing customers."

NiSource is looking to invest $1 billion in new technologies that will change how it provides service, engages customers and does work in the field.

NIPSCO just got a 10% natural gas bill hike that — coupled with high natural gas prices — hit consumers with much higher bills than they were used to this winter.

The utility filed another rate hike request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in September that would increase revenue by $279.2 million. The higher bills will go toward grid modernization, renewable energy generation and transmission projects.

NIPSCO also is close to wrapping up its Indiana Crossroads Solar and Dunns Bridge Solar I projects, both of which are expected to come online in the first half of this year. It's building out the Indiana Crossroads II Wind project and just started work on the Dunns Bridge II and Cavalry Solar projects.

