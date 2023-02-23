It's been a rough winter for NIPSCO customers with natural gas bills often running hundreds of dollars after a natural gas rate hike.
But the higher rates are paying off for shareholders of NIPSCO's parent company, NiSource.
NiSource made a profit of $749 million last year, or $1.70 a share. That's up 41.3% over the $529.8 million, or $1.27 a share, it made in 2021.
The Merrillville-based electric and natural gas utility reported non-GAAP net operating earnings of $648.2 million or $1.47 diluted earnings per share last year. That's up from $571.2 million or $1.37 diluted earnings per share the previous year.
NiSource is increasing its guidance for next year to $1.54 to $1.60 per share this year. The company said it expects to grow earnings per share by 6% to 8%.
"Delivering earnings above our 2022 guidance and raising our 2023 guidance range are a testament to our team's sustained and consistent execution of our strategy," said NiSource President and CEO Lloyd Yates. "Our top tier and achievable growth plan unveiled at our 2022 Investor Day puts us on a path to drive compelling total shareholder returns of 9% to 11% annually. Already approved investments are the foundation of the plan that enhance the safety, reliability and sustainability of our systems to support new and existing customers."
NiSource is looking to invest $1 billion in new technologies that will change how it provides service, engages customers and does work in the field.
NIPSCO just got a 10% natural gas bill hike that — coupled with high natural gas prices — hit consumers with much higher bills than they were used to this winter.
The utility filed another rate hike request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in September that would increase revenue by $279.2 million. The higher bills will go toward grid modernization, renewable energy generation and transmission projects.
NIPSCO also is close to wrapping up its Indiana Crossroads Solar and Dunns Bridge Solar I projects, both of which are expected to come online in the first half of this year. It's building out the Indiana Crossroads II Wind project and just started work on the Dunns Bridge II and Cavalry Solar projects.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Buona Beef, Great Harvest Bread Co., gluten-free bakery opening; bowling alley closed
Coming soon
Buona Beef, which bills itself as "Chicago’s Original Italian Beef," is opening a second location in the Region.
The Berwyn-based chain is building a new restaurant next to Family Express on Silhavey Road in Valparaiso, said David Lasser, the principal at Merrillville-based Commercial In-Sites.
Buona Beef was recently named one of Chicagoland’s favorite Italian Beef places along with Al’s, Johnnie’s, Pop’s and Satchell’s Beef and Pizza, according to a WGN survey.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Buona Beef has been around for more than four decades, but has expanded more aggressively in recent years, opening locations across Chicagoland and franchising to owner-operators. It’s had high-profile sponsorships of the Cubs and White Sox, including the Buona Beef races pitting the fleet-footed and not-at-all-plodding Cheesy Beef, Juicy Beef and Hot & Sweet Beef in an all-out mad dash to the finish line on the exploding scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It took over the former Krispy Kreme location on Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville in 2017, drawing long lines in its dual drive-thru. Buona also eyed a Crown Point location in Beacon Hill that has not come to fruition.
Long run by the Buonavolanto family, it’s grown to more than 25 locations, including in Flossmoor and Beverly. It’s the second largest Italian Beef chain in Chicagoland after only Portillo’s.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Buona is building a new restaurant at 2910 John Howell Drive, Valparaiso Building and Code Enforcement Director Vicki Thrasher said.
Construction of the 4,700-square-foot restaurant is estimated to cost $833,780.
“The builder is Keystone Planning & Design,” she said. “I am not sure when construction will be completed.”
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
It specializes in Italian Beef, Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian sausage, meatball subs, pepper and egg sandwiches and other Chicago street food. The menu has expanded in recent years to include bowls and vegan plant-based versions of its signature Italian Beef.
Diners can order its Italian Beef dry, dipped, dunked, baptized, red with marinara sauce or the Buona Way in which it’s doused in gravy with an extra spoonful splashed on top.
For more information, visit
buona.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Great Harvest Bread Co. will soon return to Crown Point.
The bakery previously served up freshly baked bread, soups, sandwiches and baked goods at 204 S. Main St. just off the Old Lake County Courthouse square in downtown Crow Point. But it closed during the pandemic and was replaced by the Sakura KJ Sushi & Hibachi Steak House, which opened last year.
Before that, Great Harvest had a location at the intersection of Ridge Road and Hohman Avenue in Munster.
Great Harvest Bread Co. signed a lease to open a new location at 10420-10430 Broadway in the Crown Village East development at Summit and Broadway. Lasser said it’s the hottest area in Northwest Indiana right now for new retail development, due to the population growth in Crown Point and neighboring Winfield, as well as the nearby Interstate 65 interchange.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Already familiar to Crown Point residents, Great Harvest is a Montana-based chain known for breads like its Honey Whole Wheat, Farmhouse White, Dakota, Nine Grain, Spinach Feta, Cranberry Orange, Cinnamon Raisin Walnut and Spelt, an ancient Egyptian grain bread made with honey and salt.
Great Harvest will be located at the end of a strip mall and have a drive-thru. It will be owned by the Smith family, which recently bought the franchise rights to Northwest Indiana.
“I’m extremely excited for them as this is a great location and one of the few drive-thrus available in Northwest Indiana,” said Brett McDermott of Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, which brokered the deal. “The community has anxiously been waiting for Great Harvest to return and the Smiths are excited to get their doors open and offer their wonderful products to our residents.”
Great Harvest will open a bakery and cafe sometime this summer, serving breads that are milled and baked daily like its signature Cinnamon Chip Bread. It will serve sandwiches, salads, soups and a variety of seasonal and specialty breads, in addition to the signature staples that will be available daily.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The bakery also will do catering and wholesaling.
“We have been looking for the right business opportunity for a few years. When we found Great Harvest and saw their mission and values, we knew that this was exactly what we wanted to build and grow in our community,” said Elise Smith, one of the franchise owners.
The Smiths plan to open more Great Harvest locations in Northwest Indiana in the coming years.
For more information, visit
greatharvestnwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Jennilynn’s Gluten Free Kitchen is now serving gluten-free food out of The Lincoln Kitchen in Valparaiso.
It will eventually offer takeout and delivery at the ghost kitchen facility billed as a “digital food court” at 704 Silhavy Road.
People can currently pick up cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, cheesy bread and other gluten-free foods. It will start offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and coffee on March 1, when it takes over a coffee shop space at the entrance to the business.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
It also will offer delivery via UberEats, GrubHub and other third-party delivery services. People can currently order online and come in and pick the food up.
“It’s gluten-free for people who have to eat that way,” owner Jennifer Coen said. “Everything is baked or made as close to traditional baking as possible with eggs, milk and salted butter. I’m working on a keto, vegan and non-dairy items for people who are allergic to dairy.”
Coen found out she couldn’t eat gluten, to the point where her doctor advised her to carry an EpiPen in case she went into anaphylactic shock. So she set out to bake for people suffering the same condition. She’s working on a variety of menu items like breakfast sandwiches, blueberry muffins, cheesy pepperoni bread, chicken and veggie wraps, calzones, breadsticks and cupcakes.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
“I play around a lot,” she said. “I’m dabbling in a kitchen that’s safe, certified and free of gluten.”
She sees a growing need for more gluten-free fare.
“A lot of it comes down to celiac disease, where there’s an autoimmune reaction because the digestive process can’t break down the protein in wheat, rye and barley,” she said. “More and more people are discovering they have it or are allergic to it.”
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Jennilynn’s Gluten Free Kitchen also will have coffee, cold brew and boba tea. It will operate a kitchen in the back for making gluten-free foods for pickup and delivery that’s not shared with anyone else to prevent cross-contamination. It also soon will have a coffee shop at a counter by the entrance where walk-in traffic can grab a caffeinated drink or a quick meal to-go.
“This is a place to come to get a treat,” she said. “A lot of the gluten-free food in grocery stores is nasty. This is homemade. It’s cinnamon rolls, cupcakes and other baked goods made from scratch.”
She hopes to eventually sell her goods at mom-and-pop places across the United States and Whole Foods Supermarkets. She’s working to eliminate all artificial flavors and colorings to meet Whole Foods’ rigorous standards.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
“It would benefit people with different illnesses that prevent them from eating gluten,” she said. “But I hope it’s food people can just enjoy for the taste of it if they give it a shot, even if they eat traditionally. There’s a lot of people with something wrong with them where they can’t digest gluten and I believe there’s 100% a need for it.”
Coen started the Facebook Group NWI & Beyond… Gluten Free Living where people can talk about their diets, share recipes and voice their opinions of gluten-freed foods “good, bad and ugly,” she said. She’s also working to copyright the slogan “Gluten-Free Yummies Satisfying Tummies.”
Joseph S. Pete
Open
“Gluten conditions are not going away,” she said. “This gives people something enjoyable to eat that’s safe with no cross-contamination.”
For more information, email
jennilynnsglutenfree@gmail.com, find Jennilynn’s Gluten Free Kitchen or vist thelincolnkitchen.com, where people can place orders.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
The Super Bowl bowling alley closed near downtown Crown Point late last year and soon will be replaced with a new office development.
Bowlers rolled in the old-school lanes there for decades, often while nursing a cold one from the Final Frame bar.
“After 25 years of being in service to the Crown Point community we have decided to close our doors,” the owners posted on social media. “We want to thank the Crown Point community for their support all these years. The countless families that celebrated birthdays and special occasions with us, the businesses that allowed us to host their events, the schools for letting us be a destination for fun trips and summer gym, the many churches, preschools and different groups and organizations that we have had the pleasure of creating and hosting events with.”
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
The bowling alley at 218 S. East St. had open bowling, cosmic bowling, pool and bar food like wings and pizza. It hosted many active leagues, including youth leagues.
“To the youth league coaches and many league staff volunteers, we appreciate you helping bring up the next generation of bowlers that went on to our Crown Point high school and middle school bowling teams and to the boys and girls, past and present, that made up those teams, thank you for keeping this sport alive,” the owners posted on social media. “Most importantly we would like to thank our staff over these many years. We have had some amazing people come through our doors, for some it was the first job they ever had. It has been an honor to work with you all! None of this would have been possible without all of you and we are honored that we had the chance to be a part of all of your lives.”
Joseph S. Pete
