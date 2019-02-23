Merrillville-based NiSource reported last week a net loss of $65.6 million in 2018, including a $19.8 million loss in the fourth quarter.
The parent company of NIPSCO said it's spent $888 million responding to the September 2018 natural gas explosions in the Lawrence, Massachusetts area. NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock said its subsidiary Columbia Gas has restored gas service in the area.
"We're in the next phase of the restoration, with commitments to restoring property and streets and continued engagement with the communities," he said in a press release accompanying NiSource's earnings report. "We remain humbled by the event, and we're engaged in extensive efforts to enhance the safety and reliability of our gas distribution systems across our seven-state footprint."
NiSource had operating earnings of $141.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $463.3 million for the year. That compares to $110.3 million and $397.5 million, respectively, in 2017.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share, while NiSource's results produced 38 cents per share.
Among the 2018 actions Hamrock cited in the company's review were its plan to reposition NIPSCO's electricity business from coal to renewable sources. NiSource says that will save customers $4 billion over the long term. The company is pursuing an electricity rate increase in conjunction with its strategy shift.
The company has also entered into agreements to develop three wind farms in Indiana that would provide a small portion of the shift to renewables.
NIPSCO will also implement the second three phases of a natural gas rate increase on March 1.