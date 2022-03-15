NiSource releases inaugural safety report outlining safety measures

The parent company of Northwest Indiana's largest utility is now outlining its safety measures and initiatives in its inaugural annual safety report, which was just released.

Merrillville-based NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO and Columbia Gas Companies, put out the 29-page publication that specifies what it's doing to keep its customers, communities and 8,000 or so employees safe. One of the largest utilities in Indiana, NIPSCO provides gas and electric services across Northern Indiana, including in the Calumet Region.

“Ensuring the safety of our customers, communities, employees and all those we work with will continue to be our foundational commitment each day,” NiSource President and CEO Lloyd Yates said. “I am proud of the direction we’re headed and for the continued progress we’re making regarding that critical responsibility. As a company, we are committed to safety and will continue to learn and grow in this area.”

The report covers NiSorce's risk management, continuous improvement projects, technological advancement and safety investments. It for instance details the utility's infrastructure modernization, underground gas storage modernization, pipeline inspection program and cross bore remediation program that seeks to resolve conflicts between its gas lines and other buried utilities.

NiSource breaks down how it's now mapped 93% of its service lines on its geographic information system, making them easier to locate. The utility deploys new technology like a Picarro Surveyor vehicle that detects natural gas leaks, measuring traces of methane in the air with more than 1,000 times more sensitivity than traditional methods.

“Safety is ingrained in everything we do, and we will continue to invest in the latest safety technologies to ensure we have a safe and caring workplace,” said Yates. “We care about our employees, the safety of their families and the safety of the communities we serve. An investment in the latest technologies is an investment in our employees, contractors, customers and communities.”

For more information or to read the report, visit nisource.com.

