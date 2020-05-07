NiSource reports profit; updates investors on NIPSCO plans

Construction is underway on two wind projects — Rosewater in White County, and Jordan Creek in Benton and Warren counties. They are expected to be in service by the end of this year, though the Rosewater project could experience a construction delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NiSource's first quarter reporting.

Another project, Indiana Crossroads in White County, has been approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, and is expected to be in operation by the end of 2021. But another, Roaming Bison in Montgomery County, has been cancelled "due to local zoning restrictions," according to NiSource's 2019 Integrated Annual Report, published in March.

The overall resource shift is expected to reduce NiSource's greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2030.

COVID-19

NiSource has suspended shut-offs for non-payment until further notice and is offering flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19. It has also directed field employees to practice social distancing and minimize non-essential field work that requires entering a customer's home.