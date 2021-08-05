NiSource reports second-quarter profit of $46.5 million

NiSource reported a profit of $46.5 million in the second quarter, as compared to a loss of $18.5 million in the second quarter of last year.

The Merrillville-based utility, the parent company of NIPSCO, said it is on track to achieve its 2021 financial guidance and longer-term forecasted growth rates. NiSource said its transition to renewable energy sources is running ahead of schedule and touted regulatory approval of its renewable projects, including a planned $2 billion investment.

"We made significant progress in our generation transition and the current renewable replacement plan with Indiana commission approval now received for all of our joint venture renewable projects. In addition, we have received more than 180 proposals in our 2021 Integrated Resource Plan process, which will inform our generation replacement strategy in Indiana beyond 2023," NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock said.

In the second quarter, the bank made $0.11 per share, as compared to a loss of $0.05 per share during the same time last year.

For the first six months, NiSource made $328.2 million or $0.80 per share. During the same period last year, it made $43.3 million or $0.11 per share.