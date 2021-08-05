NiSource reports second-quarter profit of $46.5 million

NiSource reported a profit of $46.5 million in the second quarter, as compared to a loss of $18.5 million in the second quarter of last year.
The Merrillville-based utility, the parent company of NIPSCO, said it is on track to achieve its 2021 financial guidance and longer-term forecasted growth rates. NiSource said its transition to renewable energy sources is running ahead of schedule and touted regulatory approval of its renewable projects, including a planned $2 billion investment.
"We made significant progress in our generation transition and the current renewable replacement plan with Indiana commission approval now received for all of our joint venture renewable projects. In addition, we have received more than 180 proposals in our 2021 Integrated Resource Plan process, which will inform our generation replacement strategy in Indiana beyond 2023," NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock said.
For the first six months, NiSource made $328.2 million or $0.80 per share. During the same period last year, it made $43.3 million or $0.11 per share.
NiSource said it remains on track to make between $1.32 per share and $1.36 per share in 2021. The company aims to make capital investments of between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion this year.
NiSource aims to grow its net operating income by 7% to 9% per year through 2023, including by 5% to 7% through 2023.
The utility company aims to invest $10 billion in capital projects per year through 2024 to ensure growth. It aims to invest $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion in modernization, growth and safe projects, which are expected to drive compound annual rate base growth by as much as 12% through 2024.
NiSource expects to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2030, including a 50% reduction in methane emissions. NIPSCO aims to retire nearly 80% of its coal-fired electricity generation by 2023 and nearly all of it by 2028.
State regulators have approved five of the six power purchase agreements that will replace coal with renewable sources of energy.
