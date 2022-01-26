NiSource to look for new headquarters

NiSource, the parent company of one of Indiana's largest utilities and one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, has long occupied a headquarters just off Interstate 65 in Merrillville.

Now, the parent company of NIPSCO plans to start looking for a new headquarters.

The company, which was long based in downtown Hammond before decamping to Merrillville a few decades ago, is looking to move out of its space at 801 E. 86th Ave. in a few years. NiSource said it's looking at a new location in Northwest Indiana.

"To enhance our employees’ work experience and better align to NiSource’s new hybrid workplace model, we will begin searching for a new headquarters facility in 2022," NIPSCO Director of Communications Wendy Lussier said. "Based on the age and footprint of our current headquarters building, we are excited to soon be able to offer our employees a modernized, sustainable office environment to increase flexibility, employee satisfaction, well-being, productivity and collaboration."

NiSource was previously the only Fortune 500 company headquartered in Northwest Indiana, until its market capitalization shrunk in size after it spun off its pipeline business. Local union leaders have feared for more than 15 years it could relocate its corporate headquarters to Columbus, Ohio, where it owns Columbia Gas of Ohio.

Lussier said the company is looking to remain somewhere in Northwest Indiana but does not have a specific location in mind yet.

"We are still in the very early, exploratory phase of this process; it is our intent to maintain our physical headquarters in Northwest Indiana," she said. "The earliest a change would take place is sometime in 2024, and we are committed to keeping local communities informed throughout this process."

NiSource and NIPSCO employ hundreds of workers at the headquarters facility in Merrillville, a local landmark with solar panels on display for passing motorists on I-65. Utility employees often patronize restaurants and other businesses in the immediate vicinity.

Founded more than 100 years ago, NIPSCO serves about 820,000 natural gas and 470,000 electric customers in Northern Indiana, making it the largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric utility in the Hooiser State.

NiSource serves about 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers nationwide.

