NiSource turned a $529.8 million profit last year

NiSource reported a profit of $529.8 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, last year.

The Merrillville-based parent company of the NIPSCO gas and electric utility swung to a profit in 2021 after losing $72.7 million or $0.19 per share during 2020.

The utility's non-GAAP net operating earnings totaled $571.2 million, or $1.37 diluted earnings per share, in 2021. That's up from $507.5 million, or $1.32 diluted earnings per share, in 2020.

"I want to thank our employees for their hard work and results over the past year. Thanks to them, NiSource has made strong progress across the business, delivering results that exceeded expectations," said Lloyd Yates, who became president and CEO after Joe Hamrock's retirement on Feb. 14."As I step into the role of president and CEO, I expect to build on this strong foundation.

"Safety, the environment, employees and customers including those in our most vulnerable communities will continue to be at the center of our sustainable investment strategy. The advancement of the electric generation transition and successful regulatory and rate case execution in several states further enhances our runway of investment opportunities, and they are expected to drive industry-leading compound annual growth of 7% to 9% in diluted net operating earnings per share through 2024."

Last year, NiSource retired Units 14 and 15 at the Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield. It outlined how it would replace the capacity of its last coal-fired generating station in Michigan City, which will be retired between 2026 and 2028.

The utility broke ground on two solar projects, completed its third wind project and got regulatory approval for nine more renewable energy project it plans to pursue by the end of 2023. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2030.

It invested $1.3 billion in infrastructure projects while filing rate cases to increase rates in five states. It plans to replace 390 miles of pipe, 54 miles of underground cable and 2,857 electric poles.

NIPSCO got approval for $1.64 billion of electric investment in Indiana and is seeking state approval to raise $110 million more from its gas customers. The utility started up its 302-megawatt Indiana Crossroads wind farm in December and expects four more renewable energy projects to come online by the end of this year.

It expects it will have to invest $750 million to replace the coal-fired power generation at the Michigan City Generating Station on the Lake Michigan lakefront as well as the gas peaking units 16A and 16B that will be retired at the Schahfer Generating Station site in Jasper County. NIPSCO is looking at solar, battery storage and other alternatives going forward while evaluating hydrogen and other emerging technologies as it works to decarbonize.

