NiSource turned profit of $281.7 million in the first quarter

NiSource, the Merrillville-based parent company of NIPSCO, made $281.7 million in profit in the first quarter, or $0.72 per share.

The electric and natural gas utility made $61.8 million, or $0.16 diluted earnings per share, during the same period last year. It lost $72.7 million overall last year.

But it has returned to profitability and is investing big in a shift away from fossil fuels to more sustainable sources of energy, including windmills.

"With the successful completion of last month’s convertible issuance, NiSource is well-positioned to execute the next stage of our growth plan, driven by safety and asset modernization programs, as well as our electric generation transition strategy," NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock said. "In Indiana, we kicked off our 2021 Integrated Resource Plan process, which will inform our strategy beyond 2023, and we initiated four new renewable energy projects in 2021. We continue to expect that our infrastructure and generation investments will drive compound annual growth of 7% to 9% in diluted net operating earnings per share from 2021 through 2024 while reducing greenhouse gas emissions 90% by 2030."

The company expects to make $1.32 to $1.36 per share non-GAAP diluted net income this year. It expects near-term growth of 5% to 7% a year through 2020.