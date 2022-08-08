NITCO completes gigabit fiber network in Morocco

Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co., or NITCO, has completed its new gigabit fiber network in Morocco, the first gigabit community in Newton County.
The new fiber network will bring residents and businesses faster internet speeds.
Work crews can now switch current NITCO customers over to the fiber service or extend the company's fiber broadband to new customers.
NITCO currently serves 125 households and commercial customers with cable, voice and internet service in Morocco. Its newly constructed fiber network extends throughout the town and can reach more than 600 homes and businesses.
For more information, visit www.nitco.com or call 219-866-7101.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lucy's BBQ, Nekter Juice Bar and The Original Steaks & Hoagies opening
Open
Burger made from brisket
Just salt, pepper and smoke
The real deal
Open
Low in calories and sugar
Healthy fare
Coming soon
Authentic Philly-style
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed