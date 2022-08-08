 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NITCO completes gigabit fiber network in Morocco

NITCO completes gibabit fiber network in Morocco, plans ribbon-cutting

NITCO's offices in downtown Valparaiso are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co., or NITCO, has completed its new gigabit fiber network in Morocco, the first gigabit community in Newton County.

The new fiber network will bring residents and businesses faster internet speeds. 

Work crews can now switch current NITCO customers over to the fiber service or extend the company's fiber broadband to new customers.

NITCO currently serves 125 households and commercial customers with cable, voice and internet service in Morocco. Its newly constructed fiber network extends throughout the town and can reach more than 600 homes and businesses.

For more information, visit www.nitco.com or call 219-866-7101.

