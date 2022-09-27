NITCO expands fiber network

NITCO has again expanded its fiber network to 175 homes in DeMotte in Jasper County and Roselawn in Newton and Jasper counties.

The Hebron-based Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. is also building out fiber infrastructure to bring high-speed broadband to the Rolling Meadows subdivision of DeMotte and both residents and businesses along County Line Road in Roselawn.

Over the last few years, NITCO expanded its fiber broadband network in its service area, which encompasses Porter, Jasper, Newton and Lake counties. It now supplies gigabit internet capability to more than 6,000 homes and businesses across Northwest Indiana.

It recently completed the first gigabit community in Newton County, bringing fiber to 625 homes in Morocco. It also extended the service to 86 households in Country Haven Estates and Briarwood Estate in Jasper County earlier this year.

NITCO is bringing a few fiber network to the new 285-lot Park Ridge subdivision that's being developed in Hebron in Porter County. Next year, it plans to install high-speed broadband to 70 households in Roselawn and Lake Village in Newton County.