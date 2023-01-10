 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NITCO extending high-speed fiber to more than 1,000 homes in Hebron

  • Updated
  • 0
NITCO's offices in downtown Valparaiso are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

NITCO intends to extend high-speed internet to more than 1,000 homes in Hebron.

The Hebron-based telecommunications company, also known as the Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co., plans to extend fiber to the Park Place subdivision, followed by the Crest Knoll and Park Ridge neighborhoods. Residents will gain access to internet as fast as 1000 Mbps, as well as NITCO's television, wifi and phone services.

NITCO has been expanding high-speed broadband in its service area in largely rural or small-town parts of Porter, Jasper, Newton and Lake counties in Northwest Indiana. It offers gigabit internet capability to more than 6,000 homes and businesses with more coming online in 2023.

The company recently extended fiber to 625 homes in Morocco, the first gigabit community in Newton County. It also ran fiber to 86 households in Country Haven Estates and Briarwood Estates in Jasper County.

It's also planning projects in DeMotte, where it plans to upgrade its service and bring gigabit-capable fiber to town.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

