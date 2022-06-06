Nitco helps found statewide Hoosier Net fiber network

Hebron-based NITCO has become a founding partner of Hoosier Net LLC, a consortium of internet service providers teaming up to expand high-speed fiber access in the state.

“We are very pleased that NITCO can play an integral role in partnering with Hoosier Net and providing access to critical fiber infrastructure," NITCO President Tom Long said. "Indiana is the Crossroads of America and that includes thousands of miles of fiber infrastructure that is now available to carriers and ISP’s to bring broadband access to Hoosiers.”

Participating companies will provide carriers and enterprise companies access to thousands of mile of fiber that have been installed across the state. A total of 17 companies in Indiana and Ohio teamed up to provide fiber capabilities to other telecommunications providers and commercial clients like governments, hospitals and schools.

NITCO will provide access to Hoosier Net in Northwest Indiana. Its fiber network runs through Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, where it provides internet, voice and TV services to more than 8,000 residential and business customers.

"Hoosier Net and current owner-member fiber systems span thousands of miles across Indiana and are well-positioned to enable the expansion and extension of Indiana middle-mile infrastructure to reduce the cost of connecting unserved and underserved areas," said John Greene, chairman of Hoosier Net, LLC and CEO of New Lisbon Telephone Co.

Other founders include Central Indiana Communications, Citizens Telephone Corp., Craigville Telephone Company, RTC Communications, Geetingsville Telephone Company, Independents Fiber Network, Monon Cooperative Telephone Company, Mulberry Cooperative Telephone Company, New Lisbon Broadband and Communications, NP Tech, Perry Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc., the Pulaski-White Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc., Rochester Telephone Company Inc., SEI Communications, Fiberhawk and The Sweetser Rural Telephone Company.

Hoosier Net's reach extends across state lines.

"As a middle-mile network that connects 27 ISPs in Ohio, Independents Fiber Network is pleased about investing and working with Indiana incumbent local exchange carriers and rural electric membership corporations to develop Hoosier Net," said Rob Shema, CEO of Hoosier Net and CNI. "Being in Western Ohio, we see the need to reach beyond state lines and develop a regional network to support educational institutions, businesses, and surrounding communities, all of which will benefit from Hoosier Net's increased speed, bandwidth, and reduced latency."

For more information, visit NITCO.com.

