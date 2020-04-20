NITCO offers free internet and voice services to small businesses for 90 days during COVID-19 crisis

You are the owner of this article.
Hebron-based NITCO is offering free internet and voices services to small businesses for 90 days.

NITCO is offering small businesses free internet and voice services for 90 days during the coronavirus crisis that's gripping the nation.

The Hebron-based telecommunications provider, whose name is short for Northwest Indiana Telephone Co., will offer three months of internet and voice, including DSL, cable, fiber, and fixed wireless, with no installation fees, high-speed broadband fees, or long distance fees, to small businesses if they sign up for a 36-month contract as a new customer. 

"As the crisis continues we are seeing so many of our friends and customers going through difficult times," the company said in a news release. "NITCO understands that every dollar counts, that small businesses need a breather, an opportunity to gather up the pieces and get back to work. That’s why we are working with our existing customers and now any new business that would like NITCO service." 

NITCO also is offering existing customers free use of its Conference Bridge for businesses for 90 days to ensure employees working from home can communicate through conferencing and free use of its Accession Communicator Mobile App that connects landlines with cell phones. It also boosted all customers to the maximum speed free of charge.

The company, which employs more than 100 workers, signed a Federal Communication Commission pledge to not disconnect customers during the crisis.

For more information, call 219-996-0230 or visit nitco.com.

