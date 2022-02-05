NITCO to extend high-speed fiber to Newton County town

NITCO plans to extend high-speed fiber to Morocco in Newton County.

The Hebron-based Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. telecommunications company operates a cable system in the town, which will be replaced this spring with high-speed internet. Every resident in the community will have access to gigabit speeds after the construction is complete.

Morocco, a town of just over 1,100 near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Ind. 114, will become NITCO's first gigabit community and also the first community in Newton County with full fiber connectivity.

The town's plan commission recently approved the network construction.

“Building fiber broadband networks for residential and business customers in northwest Indiana is our number one goal for 2022 and beyond," NITCO President Tom Long said. "We are very pleased that the town of Morocco supports and encourages the creation of the first gigabit community in Newton County.”

NITCO currently provides cable, voice and internet service to 125 homes and businesses in the town. The buildout of the new fiber network will allow the telecommunications company to reach 500 homes and businesses.

The network is now being designed as NITCO prepares to kick off construction.

Founded in Ripley's Store in Hebron as a telephone service for a hay business, NITCO dates back more than 125 years. Previously known as the Hebron Telephone Company, it provides internet, TV, voice and security services to thousands of customers in a four-county area in Northwest Indiana. It operates more than 200 miles of fiber across the Region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.