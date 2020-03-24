NITCO won't disconnect customers, providing free conference services to businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hebron-based telecommunications company NITCO announced it will not disconnect any customers during the coronavirus pandemic or charge late fees to those who can't pay because of the global public health crisis.

The company's more than 100 employees at its Hebron corporate headquarters and its satellite offices in Valparaiso and Chesterton are working from home.

"We know that in times of crisis we must come together, sacrifice and assist those in need," NITCO said in a news release. "We are ready and prepared to help you should you need any additional telecommunications assistance even if you are not a current NITCO customer."

The company provides internet, phone service, and Skitter TV to customers across Northwest Indiana in Porter, Lake, Jasper, and Newton counties.

"NITCO is considered an 'essential industry,' so declared by Homeland Security and the governor of Indiana. Our customers rely on us for communication with family, friends and to keep their businesses functioning well," NITCO said in the news release.