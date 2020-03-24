You are the owner of this article.
NITCO won't disconnect customers, providing free conference services to businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
NITCO won't disconnect customers, providing free conference services to businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

NITCO won't disconnect customers, providing free conference services to businesses

NITCO's headquarters in Hebron.

 Provided

Hebron-based telecommunications company NITCO announced it will not disconnect any customers during the coronavirus pandemic or charge late fees to those who can't pay because of the global public health crisis. 

The company's more than 100 employees at its Hebron corporate headquarters and its satellite offices in Valparaiso and Chesterton are working from home.

"We know that in times of crisis we must come together, sacrifice and assist those in need," NITCO said in a news release. "We are ready and prepared to help you should you need any additional telecommunications assistance even if you are not a current NITCO customer."

The company provides internet, phone service, and Skitter TV to customers across Northwest Indiana in Porter, Lake, Jasper, and Newton counties.

"NITCO is considered an 'essential industry,' so declared by Homeland Security and the governor of Indiana. Our customers rely on us for communication with family, friends and to keep their businesses functioning well," NITCO said in the news release. 

The company announced it would provide maximum internet speed to all residential customers, including DSL, cable, fiber and fixed wireless customers, at no additional charge for 90 days. The company also is making its Accession Communicator Mobile App that links landlines to cell phones available for free for 90 days for both NITCO business and residential voice customers.  

The telecommunications company is giving businesses free use of its Conference Bridge service to help facilitate communication at companies with employees working from home.

Businesses interested in the conference services should contact 219-996-0230 or contact marketing@nitco.com.

Any NITCO customers facing economic hardship related to the coronavirus can call 219-996-2981 or email at csr@nitco.com.

