Nitrogen ice cream shop, Jamba Juice coming to Crown Point

"It’s getting very popular," he said. "When you flash freeze ice cream, it makes it smoother. Customers tell us all the time it's a lot smoother and more creamy."

The addition of a Frosted to the 1,690-square-foot restaurant will diversify it to cater to those with a sweet tooth during any season, he said. Another 12 jobs are being added.

Frosted will offer 80 different flavors, roll out limited-time seasonal flavors and have a smorgasbord of topping options, Naser said.

"Kids love seeing the fog rises from the nitrogen tank," he said. "They like to touch it to see how cold it is. It just makes for a more interesting experience."

Naser and his fellow franchisees also are co-branding the Gloria Jean's that opened a year ago at 122 E. 129th St. in Crown Point with a Jamba Juice that will offer an array of fresh juices and smoothies. The lobby closed two days ago for renovations so both can share the same space, but the drive-thru remains open during the construction, which is expected to take about six to eight weeks.

The restaurant will add about 15 more jobs. Jamba Juice has been growing in the Region, recently adding new locations in Schererville and St. John.