No end credits for the movies yet: AMC raises $917 million to keep theaters open

It's not curtains quite yet for the Region's largest movie theater chain.
AMC has raised more than $917 million in new investment capital since mid-December to hold off bankruptcy and keep its movie theaters open during the coronavirus pandemic.
The suburban Kansas City-based multiplex chain is the largest in the nation and in Northwest Indiana, where it operates AMC Schererville 16, AMC Schererville 12, AMC Classic Hobart 12 and AMC Classic Michigan City 14. AMC has faced unprecedented challenges, as COVID-19 has kept moviegoers home and studios has delayed releases of the blockbusters that are usually a major draw.
AMC has lined up $506 million in equity after issuing 164.7 million more shares, secured $100 million in first-lien debt, converted $100 million in second lien debt, and received commitment letters for $411 million in incremental debt capital through mid-2023.
The movie chain said the added liquidity "should allow the company to make it through this dark coronavirus-impacted winter," estimating that its "financial runway has been extended deep into 2021."
“Today, the sun is shining on AMC. After securing more than $1 billion of cash between April and November of 2020, through equity and debt raises along with a modest amount of asset sales, we are proud to announce today that over the past six weeks AMC has raised an additional $917 million capital infusion to bolster and solidify our liquidity and financial position," AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said. "This means that any talk of an imminent bankruptcy for AMC is completely off the table.”
AMC had warned that business dried up so much during the coronavirus pandemic it could go out of business. It is still in talks with landlords about the amounts owed and timing of lease payments.
But company officials are optimistic that "an increase in cinema attendance seems likely" with the vaccine being rolled out across the nation and world.
“Looking ahead, for AMC to succeed over the medium term, we are going to need for much of the general public in the U.S. and abroad to be vaccinated," Aron said. "To that end, we are grateful to the world’s medical communities for their heroic efforts to thwart the COVID virus.
"Similarly, we welcome the commitment by the new Biden administration and of other governments domestically and internationally to a broad-based vaccination program.”
AMC operates 1,000 theaters and 10,700 screens across the globe, including an IMAX in Schererville.
