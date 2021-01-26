No end credits for the movies yet: AMC raises $917 million to keep theaters open

It's not curtains quite yet for the Region's largest movie theater chain.

AMC has raised more than $917 million in new investment capital since mid-December to hold off bankruptcy and keep its movie theaters open during the coronavirus pandemic.

The suburban Kansas City-based multiplex chain is the largest in the nation and in Northwest Indiana, where it operates AMC Schererville 16, AMC Schererville 12, AMC Classic Hobart 12 and AMC Classic Michigan City 14. AMC has faced unprecedented challenges, as COVID-19 has kept moviegoers home and studios has delayed releases of the blockbusters that are usually a major draw.

AMC has lined up $506 million in equity after issuing 164.7 million more shares, secured $100 million in first-lien debt, converted $100 million in second lien debt, and received commitment letters for $411 million in incremental debt capital through mid-2023.

The movie chain said the added liquidity "should allow the company to make it through this dark coronavirus-impacted winter," estimating that its "financial runway has been extended deep into 2021."