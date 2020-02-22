No one hurt after fire at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor

No one was injured after a fire at the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago Friday night.

United Steelworkers Union District 7 Director Mike Millsap and USW Local 1010 President Steve Wagner said no steelworkers were hurt after a fire Friday night that forced an evacuation of workers at the 80" hot strip mill at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor East, formerly the Inland Steel mill.

ArcelorMittal spokespeople did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The hot strip mill known as "the Mighty 80" stretches half a mile long, turning red-hot slabs of steel into rolls of steel coil after dumping Olympic pool's worth of water from Lake Michigan on the super-heated metal to cool it off in a few seconds. The hot strip mill on the east side of ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor, the largest integrated steelmaking facility in North America, can product up to 5 million tons of steel per year.

ArcelorMittal recently invested $32 million to rebuild the walking beam furnaces at the 80-inch hot strip mill and invested in significant upgrades to improve the reliability of the overhead cranes there.