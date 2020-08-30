No secret to El Popular’s success; it’s all in the spices

Edward Garza's grandfather Vincente Garza was a little like a Latin American Col. Sanders, except, instead of chicken, he parlayed his secret recipe of spices into a chorizo sausage popular throughout much of the country east of the Rockies, and internationally.
Edward is the third generation of the Garza family to carry on the Mexican food business Vincente started in 1925 on Deodar Street in East Chicago, and the fourth generation already is learning the business, now known as El Popular, to carry on the tradition. That tradition, and those secret spices, have earned Edward a place in the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.
“I had to learn how to do it all,” Garza said of the family business. “I started when I was 9 years old mixing the spices, and there’s not one area of the business I have not been involved in.”
History of entrepreneurialism
According to a family history, food and chorizo were not the first business Vincente got involved in while making trips back and forth to America in the early 1900s from his home town near Monterrey, Mexico. He owned his own general store near a silver mine in Mexico and worked as a clerk at a couple of stores near San Antonio, Texas, before moving to East Chicago in 1923.
Vincente worked in a furniture store and sold typewriters door-to-door before going into banking, where his main interest was lending to businesses, especially helping other Mexicans in the area. Next, he opened a men’s suit store. The customer would order a suit, which was made elsewhere, and Vincente handled the custom fitting when it arrived.
That might have ended up being his life’s work if not for some very thorough burglars. Vincente left the store one day to take care of a fitting at a customer’s home, and, when he returned, everything in the store was gone — right down to the last needle and thread. He filed a police report but the thief or thieves were never found.
As Vincente stood outside his empty store wondering how he was going to make a living, the owner of the neighboring drug store approached and asked the reason he appeared down. After hearing about the burglary, the druggist told him about a second business venture he had, buying and selling gold.
Vincente offered to help, and the two soon formed a partnership. The druggist provided Vincente with a scale and some cash to get started, and Vincente left the tailor trade for the gold market that day. The family still has the scale.
Building a family business
While profitable enough to make a living, the gold trade still left Vincente unsatisfied. He had observed the growing Mexican-American population in East Chicago, mostly to work in the steel mills, and how local grocery stores catered to the tastes of the people of European descent. He saw this as an opportunity he could not pass up.
Vincente enjoyed preparing food, and, using his wife’s recipes for Mexican cuisine, he soon began to carve a new niche for himself. It started one evening when he took a couple of five-gallon pails and walked to a farm — farms were still close by the city in the 1920s — and bought some milk. He took it home and, with another secret family recipe, made cheese, which he sold to a local grocer.
And that was the beginning of El Popular in 1925, although it was called V. F. Garza to start. Vincente was helped in this venture by his new bride Ana.
The first food factory was the family basement, where they made the cheese in a bathtub, and nopales, created from a cactus-like plant, in a washing machine.
When the stock market crash came in 1929 and much of the nation struggled through the Great Depression, Vincente’s business thrived because of the low overhead and his dominance of the Mexican food market. He opened a store on Deodar and the family lived in an apartment in the back. The store eventually expanded and so did the number of food products he offered.
According to the family history, “During the week, (Vincente) would remove the back seat from the family sedan and use the car to deliver food products to his customers, returning the seat to the car by the weekend so he could take his family to the beaches and other outings on his day off.”
Eventually he could offer customers about 300 products, of which he made about 50 himself and the others he obtained from wholesalers. He managed the business until his death in 1968 at the age of 78, and four of his sons, Richard, Vincente Jr., Jesus and Arthur, took over operations.
Arthur sold his share of the business to his brothers in the early 1970s and Jesus did the same later in the decade. In the early 1980s, Vincente made an offer to buy out Richard. Instead, Richard was the one who bought out Vincente and ran the business until 2001, when it was purchased by his son Edward.
The secret to success
The business’s name was changed to V. F. Garza and Sons in the 1960s and to El Popular in 2010. Edward decided the logistics of selling 300 items was too much, and, after an in-depth analysis of all the items, he downsized it to four main products: chorizo, mole paste, mole powder and chocolate.
The business moved across town to 910 E. Chicago St. in 1964, and in 2005, Edward opened a separate facility in Valparaiso. The spice blending, the exact nature of which is still a secret, and the mole production stayed in East Chicago while the chorizo-making is done in Valparaiso.
“The secret has held up pretty well,” Edward said. “We have four different sources for the 19 ingredients, so nobody has them all. All the employees see is the boxes of the ingredients that they mix together. We still use the same recipe my grandfather used. There’s different theories on where he got the recipe. It could be 125 or 150 years old."
He recalled how as a 17-year-old he went to the headquarters of the Jewel supermarkets and succeeded in getting the chorizos into the company’s warehouse for sale in the stores. From this success it became easier to get other major chains to sell El Popular products.
Explaining how the business has survived through national crises ranging from the Depression to World War, a presidential assassination, a terrorist attack and now a pandemic, Edward said, “I’m glad we’re in the food business because people still have to eat."
El Popular was honored by former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels as the oldest Mexican-owned business in the state, and Edward said the company might be the oldest in the nation.
“It’s always been an uphill climb to success. It’s not like winning the lottery. It’s little gains every day.”
That doesn’t mean he’s thinking of retiring at 57 and turning the business over to his daughter Abigail.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 9. What else would I do?” •
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.