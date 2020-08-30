No secret to El Popular’s success; it’s all in the spices

And that was the beginning of El Popular in 1925, although it was called V. F. Garza to start. Vincente was helped in this venture by his new bride Ana.

The first food factory was the family basement, where they made the cheese in a bathtub, and nopales, created from a cactus-like plant, in a washing machine.

When the stock market crash came in 1929 and much of the nation struggled through the Great Depression, Vincente’s business thrived because of the low overhead and his dominance of the Mexican food market. He opened a store on Deodar and the family lived in an apartment in the back. The store eventually expanded and so did the number of food products he offered.

According to the family history, “During the week, (Vincente) would remove the back seat from the family sedan and use the car to deliver food products to his customers, returning the seat to the car by the weekend so he could take his family to the beaches and other outings on his day off.”

Eventually he could offer customers about 300 products, of which he made about 50 himself and the others he obtained from wholesalers. He managed the business until his death in 1968 at the age of 78, and four of his sons, Richard, Vincente Jr., Jesus and Arthur, took over operations.