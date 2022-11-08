'No Strings Attached' memoirist to sign books at Highland bookstore

The memoirist Jimmy Nowoc will sign copies of his new book "No Strings Attached, My Life Growing Up With the Birth of Rock N Roll" at Miles Books in Highland.

Nowoc will appear at the bookstore at 2819 Jewett Ave. in downtown Highland from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

"The book is a bittersweet memoir that focuses on rock n roll and Jimmy's experiences in Vietnam," owner Jim Roumbos said. "Miles Books makes it a point of honoring our veterans and we are happy to promote Jimmy and his new book."

Nowoc, who served as a radio relay specialist with the Army's 25th Infantry Division, plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to the VFW Post in Highland.

"It's an autobiographic narrative about what it meant to grow up with the birth of rock n roll and serving in Vietnam," he said. "My motive for writing it may be as simple as understanding I had a story to tell. I wanted to get my story out for the generation following me so young people can get an idea of what it was like growing up in the 1950s and 1960s. It covers artists by the grace of the good Lord I got up close and personal with and how I evolved from the days of our youth music to Vietnam and having people fighting in an unpopular war. It covers a lot of ground."

Nowoc was a shy and reclusive youngster who couldn't bring himself to look people in the eye or carry on a conversation before books like Dale Carnegie's "How to Win Friends and Influence People" helped bring him out of his shell. He got into record collecting before it was in vogue.

He ended up with a collection of an estimated 700,000 songs. He also bought a guitar he's gotten signed by scores of rock musicians, removing the strings to make more room for signatures, which inspired the name of the book.

The book covers rock legends like Richie Valens, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Don McLean and Elton John. He writes about concerts he attended over the years, songs he enjoyed and rock trivia.

The memoir includes anecdotes about Paul Anka, Gary Busey, the Riverview Amusement Park, how the White Sox came back to win a pennant race and his observation about the differences between Sox and Cubs fans.

"If you like rock 'n roll or history, you'll find something interesting in it," he said.

For more information, call 219-838-8700 or find Miles Books on Facebook.