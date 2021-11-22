No thanks: Cost of traditional Thanksgiving meal to jump 12% this year

Though local supermarkets are offering their normal loss-leader deals on turkeys and other traditional Thanksgiving fare, inflation will take a bite out of consumers' pocketbooks as they shop for their Turkey Day feast this year.

A family's Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings will cost an average of $53.58 in Indiana this year, or about 12% more than last year, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau. One less thing to be thankful for, that's double the rate of inflation.

Based on a survey of secret shoppers at grocery stores across the state, the Indiana Farm Bureau estimates an individual Thanksgiving meal will cost about $5.36 in Indiana this year, just slightly above the national average of $5.33 per person.

Turkey, stuffing and pie shells are more expensive in Indiana than in the rest of the country, while other traditional Thanksgiving staples are on par or slightly cheaper in the Hoosier State than in the rest of the country.

Inflation nationwide has risen by 6.2% over the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The cost of food consumed at home has risen by 5.4% year-over-year, largely as a result of supply chain disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic.